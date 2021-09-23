Reeldrama announces 8 new original Assamese web series

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 22: Assam’s OTT platform, Reeldrama announces eight new original web series along with two new original Assamese films for the regional content lovers. Speaking at a press conference in Guwahati on Wednesday, Reeldrama director Kuheli Dasgupta informed about the release of their latest original web series ‘Mrityunjoy’, besides highlighting that they will soon release a bouquet of exclusive Assamese shows for the viewers.

“We are humbled by the love and affection showered on us during our eight-month long journey. Since January this year, Reeldrama has released four movies before their theatrical releases. We also added nine movies and one web series during the period. Both our exclusive web series, ‘Tomar Opekkhyat’ and ‘FISAA’ generated tremendous response. Viewers appreciated our efforts to offer diverse content and asked us to bring more such shows,” said Kuheli Dasgupta, director at Reeldrama.

“We are releasing our latest web series ‘Mrityunjoy’ today. We are also working on seven other web series, besides two exclusive feature films, for the lovers of Assamese content,” Dasgupta added.

“Since the commencement of our journey, we are witnessing a solid growth in consumption of Assamese content. We wanted to offer a platform for the Assamese filmmakers to showcase their talent and help them reach out to the worldwide audience through Reeldrama. Strengthening this commitment, we are happy to announce eight new exclusive web series and two original films on Wednesday – the biggest cluster of content to be announced in the Assamese entertainment industry. We promise a very exciting time ahead for the audience,” said Sumit Dasgupta, director at Reeldrama.

Notably, Reeldrama released Nanan Pachani – directorial web series ‘Mrityunjoy’ on September 22. The OTT platform will soon release seven other original web series – ‘Ki Kuwa Dosti’ by Kenny D Basumatary, ‘Khudha, the hunger’ by Munna Ahmed, ‘OU’ by Sankalpajit Hazarika, ‘Trojan’ by Himjyoti Talukdar and Dhruva Bordoloi, ‘Amar Prem’ by Kalpajyoti Das, ‘Neul’ by Chanku Niranjan Nath and ‘L’ by Pervez Ahmed. It further announced two exclusive original films – ‘Hero’ by Himanshu Prasad Das and ‘Ejoni Suwali’ by Chinmoy Sharmah.

______________