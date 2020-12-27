Reliance Jewels launches exclusive Jewellery collections

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 27: Reliance Jewels presented the launch of their two distinct collections Bella and Nitara. While the ‘Bella’ collection celebrates the essence of womanhood, the Nitara Collection highlights the children’s magical fairy tale world. Inspired from the world of fairy tales and fantasies, ‘Nitara’ is an adorable range of kids Jewellery that is intricately crafted. This fascinating collection of magical ornaments is sure to enchant little children and hence makes it the perfect adornment for your kids in this festive season and also a gift that kids would love and cherish. The new ‘Bella’ collections are minimalistic and contemporary that are inspired by geometrical patterns with a hint of mother of pearl making it an ideal buy for millennials and women.

Commenting about the new collections, Sunil Nayak, CEO of Reliance Jewels said, “We at Reliance Jewels are extremely happy with the launch of Nitara and Bella Collection. We thought that Christmas is a perfect occasion to offer something magical for the kids and something graceful for the moms and the millennial women. Each design from the Nitara and Bella collection displays elegance and creative elements that will spark a sense of style in both the kids and the women of today. We are excited about this affordable range of contemporary Jewellery and what better way to show our patrons that we truly care.”