RIL activates Chatbot to assist investors for second and final call of partly paid shares

NEW DELHI, Nov 13 (IANS): Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has re-activated WhatsApp Chatbot to assist investors for the second and final call on its partly paid shares.

The smart WhatsApp chatbot to address investor queries on the Second and Final Call has been activated. The AI-enabled easy-to-use Chatbot is developed by Jio’s group company Haptik and was previously used at the time of Rights Issue in May 2020, and the first call in May 2021.

Reliance had made a Rights Issue of 42.26 crore equity shares at Rs 1,257 each. The final call of 50 per cent of the amount – Rs 628.50 per share – has now become due.

November 10, 2021 was the record date to decide holders of the Reliance Partly Paid-up shares, who need to pay the Second and Final Call.

On payment of the Second and Final Call amount, the partly paid-up shares will transition into fully paid-up shares of Reliance Industries, which are traded under symbol RELIANCE on both NSE and BSE.

The Second and Final Call can be paid through following modes: Online ASBA, Physical ASBA, 3-in-1 account, R-WAP facility (enabled for Net-banking, UPI, NEFT and RTGS payments) and payments through Cheque/demand draft.

The payment can be made from November 15 to 29 (both days inclusive).

The credit of the fully paid-up equity shares on payment of the second and final call is expected to take place within two weeks from the last date for payment mentioned in the Final Call Notice i.e., within 2 weeks from November 29, 2021.

Reliance’s Rights Issue at a total size of Rs 53,125 crore was the largest ever rights Issue in India. This was the world’s largest Rights Issue by a non-financial company in the last 10 years.

The existing shareholders of Reliance Industries were offered new shares of the company in 1:15 ratio.