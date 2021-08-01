Roche launches oral treatment for Spinal Muscular Atrophy  

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 31: Roche has announced the launch of Evrysdi (risdiplam), the first and only approved treatment for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) patients on Saturday. Evrysdi was first approved by the US FDA in August 2020 and is today available in India within 11 months of the US approval. Since its launch, over 4,000 SMA patients across over 50 countries have benefitted from Evrysdi. It was approved by Indian health authorities after reviewing its efficacy and safety data from three global clinical studies designed to represent a broad spectrum of people living with SMA. It also improves survival without permanent ventilation at 12 and 23 months, compared to natural history.

V Simpson Emmanuel, CEO and managing director, Roche Pharma India says, “The launch of Evrysdi in India is a fine example of Roche living its purpose of doing what patients need next. We are betting big on solving complex challenges related to rare diseases as we believe no patient should be deprived of an opportunity to live a healthy life, however complex or rare the disease is.”

“The launch of Evrysdi in India is an eagerly awaited milestone for our community. We appreciate Roche’s commitment in making this drug available in India soon after its global launch and in developing a treatment that can be administered at home,” said Archana Vashist Panda, co-founder & director Patient Advocacy, Cure SMA Foundation of India.