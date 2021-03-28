Royal Enfield 650 twin motorcycles get new colourways

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 27: Royal Enfield announced the launch of new colourways on the 650 Twin motorcycles – the Interceptor INT 650 Twin and the Continental GT 650 Twin on Saturday. The motorcycles will also be available with a host of new MiY options which the customers can choose to personalise their motorcycles. The MiY options include seats, touring mirrors, flyscreen, sump guards and a host of options that add to the style and enhance the riding experience.

Speaking on the new colours of the 650 Twins and the wide ranging MiY options Vinod K Dasari, CEO Royal Enfield said, “The launch of the 650 Twins marked a new chapter for Royal Enfield and for the mid-sized motorcycle segment. The global success of these motorcycles over the last couple of years has been phenomenal with the Interceptor growing the 500cc+ category by more than 4-times in India, and also becoming the best selling naked motorcycle in the mid-sized category in the UK in 2020. The introduction of Make-It-Yours on the 650 Twin motorcycles in October last year further enhanced the personalisation possibilities and overall appeal of these motorcycles. MiY unlocks thousands of personalisation options and is becoming a game changer for Royal Enfield. We believe that the newly introduced colourways on the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650, along with unique personalisation options via MiY will go a long way in bringing more enthusiasts into the brand fold.”

