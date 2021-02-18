SAKSHAM 2021 concludes at NRL

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 18: SAKSHAM (Sanrakshan Kshamta Mahotsav) 2021, the month-long countrywide mass awareness drive on the theme, ‘Green and Clean Energy’ successfully concluded on February 16 last. Notably, the drive is spearheaded by Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) under the aegis of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas for raising awareness about the need for conserving precious Oil and Gas resources.

Into its 4th year, SAKSHAM 2021 was enthusiastically observed across the country including in Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) from January 16 to February 15 with a host of activities and events. On the inaugural day, SAKSHAM pledge was administered to all employees across locations; conservation messages by Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan and NRL MD SK Barua were shared in all internal communication as well as social media platforms, among others.

At the Refinery, a series of field level awareness meetings with focus on energy conservation and efficiency improvement were conducted in field cabins.

An intensive unit wise internal steam leak survey for improvement of steam network was also conducted in the Refinery and the unit with lowest steam leak was recognized. A school awareness program was held in Kalpataru Academy near Numaligarh on February 8 to spread awareness about the importance of oil and gas conservation among students.

Several other programs were also organized by the Company in the vicinity of the Refinery to include youth, housewives, cooks, maids, drivers, fleet operators etc. to raise awareness on energy conservation. SAKSHAM 2021 concluded with the closing ceremony held virtually on February 15 in the presence of Departmental and Functional heads where the importance of conservation and vow to conserve the oil and gas resources was reiterated.