Sales start for Nokia 5.3 across India

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 2: HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, announced the start of sales across India for Nokia 5.3 on Nokia.com/phones and Amazon.in on Wednesday. The Nokia 5.3 features an AI-powered quad camera, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Mobile Platform and the signature two-day battery life.

The Nokia 5.3 has a durable yet stunning, Nordic-inspired design, comes with Android™ 10 and gives fans faster access to Google Assistant via the dedicated button.

Sanmeet Singh, Vice President, HMD Global said, “Our goal with the Nokia 5.3 was to give fans a robust device, that allows them to both create and enjoy content in a different way. Bringing an AI-powered quad camera, as well as being the first Nokia phone to use the Snapdragon 665 Mobile Platform, the Nokia 5.3 is an exciting opportunity for us to bring an entertainment and creative powerhouse to Indian fans. And it comes with our signature two-day battery life. The Nokia 5.3 is available in a range of exciting colours and variants to choose from, on Nokia.com/phones and on Amazon.in. I’m sure our fans will love to own one this festive season.”

Nishant Sardana, Category Leader, Mobile Phones, Amazon India said, “We are humbled to remain the partner of choice for HMD Global and are excited to bring the new Nokia 5.3 for our customers. The new Nokia 5.3 offers a great blend of technology and suave for today’s savvy users. Its design, quad-camera setup with a sturdy build will appeal to value-seeking customers on Amazon.in. With this launch, we continue to strengthen our portfolio in the mobile phones’ category, providing customers with vast selection, unmatched value, safe delivery and a great shopping experience ahead of the festive season.”