Samsung begins phase wise opening of its exclusive stores

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 11: Samsung India announced the reopening of its exclusive brand stores including Samsung Smart Cafes and Samsung Smart Plazas across the country.

The decision to open the Samsung Smart Cafes and Smart Plazas is in conformity with government regulations and the zonal guidelines and safety norms effective May 4.

As of now these exclusive stores are opening in a phased manner in the orange and green zone districts classified by the government after getting sanitized.

To strictly adhere to government’s social distancing guidelines, both Smart Cafes and Smart Plazas have been demarcated to ensure a minimum distance of 1.5 meter.

Additionally, at all stores, employees are encouraged to have staggered lunch timings. Samsung experience consultants are also being trained to follow hygiene and safety advisories.

On the other hand, to ensure the safety of the employee manning the cash counter, cashiers have been instructed to wear masks at all times.

Moreover, customers will be encouraged to use digital contactless payments. Additionally, only a limited number of customers will be allowed within the store at any given point to avoid crowd formation.