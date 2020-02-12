Samsung Galaxy S20 launched

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 12: Samsung Electronics unveiled the Samsung Galaxy S20 on Wednesday. The Galaxy S20 series introduces a brand-new camera architecture that combines AI with Samsung’s largest image sensor yet for stunning image quality.

“As we enter this new decade, 5G will completely change how we communicate and how we experience the world around us. As all three Galaxy S20 variants come with 5G connectivity, Samsung is providing a next-generation device for transforming people’s lives. With an incredible, AI powered camera, you can capture the moments as they happen and connect more seamlessly with the people you love,” said Dr TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics.