Samsung India launches 5G variant of Galaxy S20 FE

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 31: Samsung launched the 5G variant of Galaxy S20 Fan Edition in India, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset on Wednesday. With the launch of Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Samsung aims to bring the power of 5G to the most loved flagship and enable consumers with the best of choices in the affordable premium segment.

“At Samsung, consumers are at the heart of everything we do. Our consumers gave us an outstanding response for the Galaxy S20 FE LTE version launched in Q4’20. Building on its success, we bring to Galaxy fans, Galaxy S20 FE 5G with the power of Snapdragon Processor and 5G. In addition to superlative performance, Galaxy S20 FE 5G brings all flagship innovations at an accessible price point. The launch is a testimony of our consistent efforts to deliver the best to our millennial consumers enabling them to do what they love,” said Aditya Babbar, senior director and head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India.

Notably, Galaxy S20 FE 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and comes with a 4500mAh battery. It also features wireless power share and wireless fast charging 2.0 and supports 25W Super-Fast charging, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage with up to 1TB microSD card support. It boasts of a triple rear camera features powerful 30x Space Zoom, among other features.