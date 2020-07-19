Samsung India launches Galaxy M01s in sub-INR 10K segment

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 19: Samsung, India’s announced the launch of Galaxy M01s under its widely popular Galaxy M series. The new Galaxy M01s smartphone is being launched in the sub-INR 10000 price segment.

Galaxy M01s sports a 6.2″ HD+TFT, Infinity-V display which provides a truly immersive viewing experience through maximized screen size, making it ideal for watching videos, multi-tasking, browsing. At 7.8mm, Galaxy M01s has one of the sleekest designs in the segment and comes in two stylish glossy colours – Light Blue and Gray.

Galaxy M01s secures phone access and content with fingerprint scanner and face recognition and comes with a 13/2 MP dual rear camera.

Galaxy M01s comes with One UI Core, a powerful 4000mAh battery and an expandable storage of up to 512GB via Micro SD card with Dolby Atmos technology. It also has the Samsung Health app pre-installed so that you can monitor your health 24/7.

Galaxy M01s is available across Samsung’s offline retail stores, Samsung.com and other major e-commerce portals. Galaxy M01s comes with 3+32 GB memory and is priced at INR 9999.