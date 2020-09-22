Samsung introduces its popular Curd Maestro Refrigerators

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 21: Samsung launched four new models of Curd Maestro Refrigerators on Monday. Notably, Curd Maestro, the world’s first refrigerators that can make curd, will now be available in 386 litre and 407 litre capacities, and come with Samsung’s proprietary innovations such as Convertible 5-in-1 Technology, Twin Cooling Plus™, Digital Inverter Technology and Stabilizer Free Operation making them energy efficient.

Additionally, the Curd Maestro range of refrigerators are part of Samsung’s ‘Make for India’ innovations, and are a result of the company’s deep understanding of Indian consumers’ needs over the years. “At Samsung, we believe in meaningful innovations that transform people’s lives. Our Curd Maestro Refrigerators have got a very positive response from consumers, leading to strong growth in our market share in frost free refrigerators. We have witnessed an increasing demand for larger capacity models of our refrigerators as consumers want to stock up more and venture out less. To address the changing needs of consumers, we are introducing four new models of Curd Maestro Refrigerators and are confident that we will further strengthen our No. 1 position in the refrigerator category in India,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.