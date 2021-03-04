Thursday, March 4
Samsung launches Galaxy A32 in India

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 3: Samsung announced the launch of Galaxy A32 on Wednesday. With a refreshed minimalistic design and stylish camera layout, Galaxy A32 comes with best-in-class 64MP Quad Camera, stunning 6.4″ FHD+ sAMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate for smooth in-app navigation, browsing and gaming and a host of other innovative features. After the success of Galaxy A12, Galaxy A32 is the second Galaxy A series smartphone in India this year.

“With Galaxy A series, we are committed to bringing awesome innovations for everyone. It continues the legacy and will strengthen our mid-range portfolio by providing new generation technology to all. Galaxy A32 has been designed keeping in mind the growing appetite for content consumption and expression of creativity among Gen Z and millennials. An all-rounder, packed with the best-in-segment 64MP quad camera, real smooth 90Hz display along with long-lasting 5000mAh battery, Galaxy A32 is the ultimate choice for a generation that wishes to explore and excel at the same time,” said Aditya Babbar, senior director and head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India.

 

