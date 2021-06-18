Samsung launches ‘Shop by Appointment’ program

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 17: Samsung announced new consumer initiatives as part of its ‘We Care for You’ program on Thursday. These new initiatives will ensure safety, health and convenience of consumers looking to buy Samsung products. Consumers can now ‘Shop by Appointment,’ a new feature that allows them the freedom to book an online shopping appointment via WhatsApp for hassle-free experience at their nearest Samsung Exclusive Store. Consumers can also avail additional offers like Samsung Student Advantage program, Samsung Referral Advantage Program and Samsung Smart Club Membership while shopping at Samsung Exclusive Stores.

“At Samsung, consumer safety and health remain our top priority. That’s why we launched the ‘We Care for You’ program, which focuses on offering consumers best-in-class products and services with a worry-free and safe shopping experience. The newly-launched ‘Shop by Appointment’ service allows consumers to book a personal shopping appointment at their nearest Samsung Exclusive Store. Consumers can also book a home demo or home delivery service and experience Galaxy devices from the comfort of their homes. These services can be booked easily via WhatsApp by sending ‘Book’ to 98704-94949 and customers can avail a number of exclusive benefits that are lined up for them. We are hopeful that our consumers will utilise these services and benefits and stay safe and healthy,” said Mohandeep Singh, senior vice president, Mobile Business, Samsung India.