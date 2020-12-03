Samsung partners with IIT-Jodhpur to set up Samsung AR-VR innovation lab

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 2: Samsung India inaugurated the Samsung AR-VR Innovation Lab at IIT-Jodhpur, taking the total count of such labs under the Samsung Digital Academy initiative to seven, strengthening its commitment towards the government’s Skill India mission and also bolstering the Digital India initiative on Wednesday.

The Samsung AR-VR Innovation Lab at IIT-Jodhpur will train students on new technologies such as Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (AR/VR), helping them learn industry-relevant skills and making them job-ready. Samsung Digital Academy is Samsung’s corporate social initiative that aims to bridge the digital divide and proficiency gaps in the country by skilling students on cutting-edge technology.

Courses at the lab would be run by Samsung engineers in conjunction with the faculty of IIT-Jodhpur and will be offered to BTech, MTech and PhD students by the Department Computer Science and Engineering at IIT-Jodhpur. “Samsung Digital Academy is a great initiative to bring one of the finest global technology leaders, Samsung and IIT Jodhpur together to form a lab dedicated for technological innovations. Samsung has a strong grip on every technology they use and I am certain that the innovation Lab at IIT- Jodhpur will enable the students to explore various technological territories and come up with discoveries and endless possibilities,” said Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India.

“Samsung R&D Institute India, Delhi has been working closely for many years with premiere engineering institutions of India to foster collaborations for joint teaching, mentoring and promoting research on advanced and emerging technologies. This new Samsung Innovation Lab at IIT-Jodhpur would specialize in AR/VR and help students pursue this disruptive innovation. We are committed to work in the field of next generation technology development and participate in the growth of advanced research areas through the network of Samsung Innovation Labs under the Samsung Digital Academy program,” said Deokho Kim, Managing Director, Samsung Research & Development Institute, Delhi.