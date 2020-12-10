Samsung reiterates commitment to India with new vision

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 9: Samsung launched Powering Digital India its brand-new vision for the country that will be driven by an exciting new citizenship program on Wednesday. It is aimed at students across the nation, a refreshed local R&D strategy with special focus on the local startup community and new initiatives in manufacturing. The new vision #PoweringDigitalIndia is being unveiled as Samsung completes 25 successful years in the country.

Launching the new vision, Ken Kang, President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia, said, “At 25, Samsung India is as young and vibrant as New India. Millions of our consumers, our partners and employees, have loved Samsung over the years to make us the country’s biggest, most trusted and most admired brand of mobile phones and consumer electronics, with almost every home in India having a touch of Samsung. Our new vision #PoweringDigitalIndia sets the course for India’s future growth, in which Samsung will continue to be its strongest partner.”