SITA assesses study reports on socio-economic impact of COVID-19

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 6: Under the aegis of State Innovation and Transformation Aayog, Assam, a meeting was held at Janata Bhawan which was presided over by Vice-Chairman Dipok Kumar Barthakur on Wednesday.

SITA CEO Nitin Khade, initiated the discussion with members of Advisory Committee and other professionals, who helped SITA in preparing the reports on socio-economic impact on the state and on certain priority sectors like agriculture, veterinary, fishery and tea industry following the current global health crisis.

The Experts and Professionals from OKD Institute of Social Change and Development (OKDISCD), KPMG and Ernst & Young (EY) made PowerPoint presentations on their respective fields of study and valuable suggestions were received from the Advisory Committee members for further improvement of the reports, which would be finalised shortly for submission to the Government.

The reports are expected to serve the state government in chalking out its action plan to meet the challenges facing the state post COVID-19 pandemic.