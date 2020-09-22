SONEI celebrates 6th anniversary

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 21: Stars of North East India (SONEI), a social media platform for unearthing, handholding, mentoring, and showcasing the talents of the youth in our society, celebrated its sixth anniversary on Saturday.

A virtual meeting was organised on the occasion in which members of SONEI, spread across the continents, participated and shared their experience on the topic “What SONEI means to me?” Significantly, SONEI has also been registered as a public welfare trust recently which will now enable it to undertake bigger projects for the welfare and empowerment of the youth in the coming days. During the occasion, SONEI member Aman Wadud was also felicitated for bagging the Fulbright-Nehru Master’s Fellowship (2021-2022) that will take him to the USA for postgraduate study of law in an Ivy League Institution. Another member of SONEI, Syeda Farida, was also felicitated on being appointed State President & Spokesperson for the International Human Rights Organisation, Assam Chapter.

“One major project of SONEI during the last six years has been the Rural Inter School Debate Competition which has groomed and produced a number of proficient debaters and orators from rural areas of Assam. Additionally, the members of SONEI also contributed over INR1 lakh to provide essential items to people during the pandemic,” stated Nazia Laskar, in charge of SONEI Cares Project.

On the other hand, SONEI member Indrani Tapati, mixed martial art exponent, spoke on the importance of self-defence skills for women; Tinat Atifa Masood, Entrepreneur and motivational speaker, spoke on her experiences of interviewing varied personalities during the pandemic and Reshma NC Shah, teacher and education consultant, apprised the members about her recent experiences of international educational meets.