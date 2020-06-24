Sony launches extra bass truly wireless headphones range

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 24: Sony India introduced the latest addition to its truly wireless category, with the launch of WF-XB700 and WF-SP800N headphones on Wednesday.

WF-XB700 is a hassle-free device perfect for music lovers on-the-go. While, WF-SP800N is the latest noise cancelling sports headphones, designed for an active lifestyle to block out distractions like the sounds of the street or the barbells at the gym.

Both WF-XB700 and WF-SP800N headphones create precise, punchy low-end sound that lifts the track and maintains vocal clarity for an extremely rich, well-rounded listening experience. The Sony WF-XB700 and WF-SP800N boast of an IPX4 and IP55 rating respectively for water and dust resistance.

Both the truly wireless headphones will be available across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores and other e-commerce website in India.