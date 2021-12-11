Sting Signs Up Akshay Kumar As Its Brand Ambassador In India

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 10: PepsiCo India’s energy drink Sting announced Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar as its first-ever brand ambassador in India.

Speaking about the announcement, Vineet Sharma, category director, Mountain Dew, and Sting, PepsiCo India said, “We are delighted to associate with Akshay Kumar as the face of our brand, as he is the epitome of energy. His mass appeal cuts across geographies and we believe his unique, electrifying persona will further deepen brand connect with the consumers. We look forward to working with him and are confident that consumers will love him in the new energetic Sting avatar.”

Sharing his excitement on the association, Bollywood actor, Akshay Kumar said, “As an actor, being energetic is essential as I’m always on the go. I’m thrilled to associate with Sting, a brand that believes in electrifying moments to energise India with can-do energy and help them keep up with their always-on lifestyle.”