STPI launches OctaNE in IoT in Agriculture at Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 20: Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) soft launched the first phase of OctaNE – A Centre of Excellence (CoE) in IoT in Agriculture at Guwahati, Animation at Shillong and Emerging Tech-AR/VR at Imphal and simultaneously launched the Open Challenge.

STPIOctaNE is a ground-breaking initiative of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and managed by STPI to transform the digital profile of North-East by providing a robust startup ecosystem to rev up innovation and entrepreneurship in emerging technology. STPI OctaNE is poised to nurture start-ups in emerging tech in a collaborative model by facilitating mentoring, funding, marketing and IPR while enabling them to address the challenges of local industry and build software products.

The services available for the beneficiaries of OctaNE shall include Physical infrastructure including 450-seater state-of-the-art incubation (200- Guwahati, 150-Shillong and Imphal-100). Along with E-Commerce facilitation and Tinkering Lab in each of the three centre, mentoring, financial support through seed funding, technical Support, marketing support, IPR/Patenting facilitation and legal, accounting& other support services will be provided to start-ups.

The soft-launch of “OctaNE & Idea Challenge Programme” was done by Dr Omkar Rai, Director General, STPI and Rajiv Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Govt. of India in the presence of Kumaran Venkatesh, President & Partner at AXLerate Now and Chief mentor for CoE in IoT in Agriculture at Guwahati and Biren Ghose, Country Head, Technicolor and Chief mentor for CoE in Animation at Shillong, P K Das, Director, STPI-Guwahati and Subodh Sachan, Director STPI HQ.

“Our CoEs are collaborative efforts of stakeholders from government, industry, academia, industry associations and state governments. In two years of time, STPI is going to be the largest startup ecosystem in the nation,” asserted Dr Omkar Rai, DG, STPI said while delivering keynote address on the launch of OctaNE CoE. Dr Rai further added, “For Atmanirbhar Bharat IoT can play a key role in precision agriculture. in realising the vision of Hon’ble PM in doubling farmers’ income & North-East has the potential for sectors like agriculture, horticulture & floriculture.”

“STPIOctaNE will create a robust ecosystem for startups to boost R&D, innovation & entrepreneurship in the region. Funding support will be provided to startups for cloud hosting, mentor support & IP creation,” stated Prabir Kr Das, STPI-Director, Guwahati while sharing presentation on STPIOctaNE.