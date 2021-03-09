Students of T-Series Stageworks Academy organise flash mob

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 8: Students of T-series Stage works organised an innovative celebration of women’s day by holding a flash mob with the motive of appreciating and encouraging women empowerment. The flash mob was held at ABC Police point on Monday. The act aimed at generating awareness about gender equality.

Speaking about the Flash Mob, Nita Sharma, director, Dream House Productions and T-Series Stageworks, Guwahati said, “We have taken a small initiative to generate awareness about gender equality. Our ultimate goal through this Flash Mob is to encourage women. When women succeed, the nation will automatically succeed! The Northeast has immense women talent and T-Series Stageworks Academy is trying to help in exploring the hidden talent in Northeast in the field of singing, acting, dance, modeling amongst others.”