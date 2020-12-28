Super Carry celebrates 4 phenomenal years

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 28: Maruti Suzuki’s Super Carry is celebrating four years of success. Notably, Maruti Suzuki forayed into the commercial segment in 2016 with its first commercial vehicle Super Carry. The powerful mini truck has empowered more than 70000 owners with customised experiences in line with their versatile business needs and all-round characteristics.

Speaking on the milestone, Shashank Srivastava, executive director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Specifically engineered for the ambitious Indian mini-truck customer with superior mileage; Super Carry has always ensured that no load feels too heavy. With 75% market share of Super Carry petrol sales, it’s the 1st LCV mini-truck launched with a BS6 petrol variant offering a powerful 1196cc 4-cylinder engine. Celebrating 4 phenomenal years, we are extremely proud that Super Carry has created a niche for itself within a short span and has become the second best-selling Mini-Truck in the Light Commercial Vehicle Market. We take this opportunity to thank all our trusted buyers for their unflinching support to reach this milestone.”