Symphony Air Coolers launches new campaign ‘Symphony ka Movicool’

HT Bureau

Guwahati, March 27: Symphony Limited launched a new campaign, ‘Symphony ka Movicool’ to introduce its new commercial range of coolers designed for large indoor and outdoor spaces. The national TVC aims to connect with Indian audiences through an engaging jingle that showcases the newest range of technologically advanced Movicool Air Coolers that are ideal for upcoming summer season.

Symphony Movicool Air Coolers are designed for high-performance cooling. With a rugged, weather-resistant body and easy portability, these air coolers are suitable for commercial and industrial use such as outdoor wedding or events, workshops, restaurants, resorts, cafes, gyms, places of worship, workshops, schools and so on. These coolers are also suitable for large residential villas and open garden to maintain a steady, favourable temperature in larger spaces.

On the launch of the ad film, Rajesh Mishra, president – Sales and Marketing, Symphony, said, “At Symphony, we believe in offering products that are in sync with the evolving needs of our customers. Symphony’s Movicool range of air coolers are one of a kind, new-age technology air coolers that are apt for consumers who are looking for portable cooling solutions for large spaces, be it indoor/outdoor, without compromising on the aesthetics and efficiency. We are excited to launch this range with an interesting jingle that is sure to grab consumers’ attention and push them to try our range. We are positive that this campaign will have a lasting impression on our consumers for years.”

Composer of the jingle, Mikey McCleary says, “Jingle ads were very popular during the 90’s and today we still remember some famous slogans to which customers associate the brand with. Symphony Ka Movicool jingle has been conceptualised to strike a chord with the audience. The simple yet catchy music was created after a lot of brainstorming, as we wanted something that the people will remember for a long period of time. This ad will certainly make you feel nostalgic.”