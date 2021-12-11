Tanishq Launches New Initiative For NE

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 10: Tanishq launched the ‘The Rivaah Brides of North East’, a special customer-connect initiative that will make some customers the face of Tanishq in the North East. The initiative is centered around celebrating the brides of North East adorning the North East bridal trousseau. As a part of this endeavor, Tanishq also conducted the first phase of Rivaah brides’ in-store activity across all its stores in the North-East between November 25 and December 4 last.

Brides-to-be and already married women, between 20-40 years of age were invited by Tanishq to participate in this first phase for we wanted to provide all of them with the opportunity to experience being a Rivaah bride adorned in all of their wedding finery and of course, with their preferred Jewellery from Rivaah by Tanishq. After this audition phase, 50 customers from across the cities have been shortlisted by the jury for the grand finale. Notably, Tanishq also hosted the grand finale for ‘The Brides of North East’ on December 10.

Aditi Jaiswal from Jorhat and Nasifar Ahmed from Guwahati were selected as ‘The Rivaah Brides – North East’ after rigorous rounds of ramp walk, exclusive bridal photoshoot, followed by a question-answer round. Tanishq business associate Viresh Jain and Prasun Banik handed over the gift hampers to all the 10 winners who are set to become the face of Tanishq in the North Eastern states.

Speaking at the occasion, Alok Ranjan, regional business manager, Tanishq – East said, “At Tanishq, we are not just about selling Jewellery, but we also hold customer relations at the heart of everything we do. ‘The Rivaah Brides North East’ is one such special initiative towards providing the best to our customers by taking our journey forward with them and becoming part of their journey. It’s a small attempt from our end to create a cherished wedding memory for all our brides. We feel that our customers are our real brand ambassadors and we will be privileged to have the real Rivaah brides as the face of Tanishq in the North East.”