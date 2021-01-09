Tata Motors launches Intra V20

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 9: Tata Motors launched the Tata Intra V20, in Nepal in association with its sole authorised distributor for the country, Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd on Friday. Designed on Tata Motors’ ‘Premium Tough’ philosophy, this small truck provides power-packed performance and increased productivity, along with a safe and comfortable driving experience. The Intra V20 is priced starting from NPR19.75 lakh. The compact truck will be supported by an extensive countrywide network for sales, service and spare parts of Sipradi Trading Pvt Ltd in Nepal.

Speaking on the occasion, Rudrarup Maitra, vice president, International Business, Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors Ltd. said, “Tata Motors’ diverse and robust range of commercial vehicles has been well received by the people of Nepal and we will endeavour to continue to introduce newer models and variants. Tata Intra is an ideal product for customers who want to upgrade their commercial vehicles for higher business returns and lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), enabled by proven and reliable aggregates and driving comfort leading to longer, fatigue-free drives. With the launch of Tata Intra V20, we have brought forth a one-of-its-kind powerful and resilient model in the small commercial vehicle sector, ideal for customers who want maximum revenues, minimum maintenance costs and a Modern & Comfortable cabin. We remain certain of the dedication and zeal with which Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd. will conduct sales and services for the all-new Intra, in continuation of the support they’ve extended to all our other models for many decades.”

Expressing confidence, Siddhartha SJB Rana, Executive Chairman, Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd. said, “As a reputed brand in Nepal, our priority has always been to bring world-class productsand provide best in class customer service. Our partnership with Tata Motors has resulted in successfully delivering a range of excellent vehicles in the market in the past few decades. With the launch of the Tata Intra V20, we continue our commitment to provide our customers the vehicles that offer the best performance, affordability and high efficiency. Tata Intra V20 is an expertly crafted compact truck with a lot of potential within the market in Nepal, and we are confident that it will be highly appreciated by the Nepalese citizens.”