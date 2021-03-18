Tata Motors launches ‘Wheels of Love’ programme

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 17: Tata Motors announced the launch of ‘Wheels of Love’, a holistic programme that supports new parents in their exciting journey both as a parent and also as a valued employee while promoting a progressive culture of care, inclusion and sensitisation within the organisation across levels.

Also presented in the form of a specially curated book, ‘Wheels of Love’ puts forth various tenets to enable new and expectant parents successfully manage the need to focus on their growing family while also fulfilling their career goals. In addition to guiding parents, the books also provide valuable insights for managers to support their team members as they progress through the various stages of parenthood.

Announcing its launch, Ravindra Kumar GP, chief human resources officer, Tata Motors, said, “At Tata Motors, we have embraced diversity and inclusion at all levels as a strategy to success. Over the years, we have strived to cultivate a gender diverse workspace, which is both sensitive and inclusive. It’s built on the foundation of creating an ecosystem that is attractive and supportive to women professionals at various stages of their life and career. ‘Wheels of Love’ takes this thinking forward by creating a cohesive network of connect, warmth and support for new and expectant parents to enjoy the bliss of parenthood.”