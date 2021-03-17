Teaser campaign goes viral in NE

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 16: The entire Northeast is buzzing with a teaser campaign in various mediums – ‘Hain Taiyyar Hum’. The teaser has virtually gone viral and triggered a curiosity in the minds of the general public to know further about the campaign. After almost a fortnight the people are now left curious about the campaign. Many also opine that the campaign may have to do something with the elections or its results. While others believe that it may be an advertising campaign for some big private establishment. Whatever be the main reason behind the campaign, it seems people will have to wait a bit more for the major reveal.