Telebu to provide all-inclusive services for upcoming assembly elections

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 3: Telebu, India’s first communications company that develops a suite of products and solutions to improve internal and external communication for companies has announced that its services are being exceptionally utilised by political parties for the upcoming Assembly elections in 5 states including Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

Telebu’s wide-ranging product portfolio that is being leveraged by various political parties include Grptalk – an audio-conferencing app; video conferencing app – TelebuJoin and TelebuHub – contact center software in addition to TelebuPing, a secure end-to-end encrypted group messenger, etc.

The Telebu services are helping candidates better canvass during the elections as it lets them communicate in the regional language, send text and voice reminders to the people and inform them about the good governance that has happened across the state, choose right candidates in every constituency via survey systems, do sentiment mapping, improve voter turnouts in addition to hosting pre- exit polls, authenticating databases & voters list and measure campaign effectiveness.

Speaking about the products, their role in elections and the future, Satya Yeramsetti, CEO, Telebu said, “We are constantly evolving our products, features and services to meet the growing needs of political parties, government agencies and changing dynamics of election campaigning. Our services have been successfully used in previously held Telangana and Bihar elections and we look forward to upcoming assembly elections as a perfect opportunity for us to increase business prospects.”