The Himalaya Drug Company introduces Q-DEE tablets for immunity

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 2: The Himalaya Drug Company announces the launch of Q-DEE Mouth Dissolving Tablets ─ Q-DEE Immunity and Q-DEE Cramps. Q-DEE Immunity helps provide relief from the early onset of flu and common cold symptoms such as sore throat, cough, sneezing, and nasal congestion. Q-DEE tablets from Himalaya usher in the new era of formulations that quickly dissolve within 180 seconds, leading to a faster onset of action. “We, at Himalaya, aim to offer well-researched herbal solutions to consumers for their well-being. Today, with fast-paced lifestyles, consumers are looking for quick, yet effective results. The mouth dissolving tablets range from Himalaya disintegrates rapidly and dissolves in the mouth, eliciting quick action. The pocket-friendly packaging aims at providing easy consumption. Q-DEE Immunity and Q-DEE Cramps are instant, on-the-go solutions that provide quick relief from the respective conditions” says Anil M Jiandani, Business Director, Pharmaceutical Division, The Himalaya Drug Company.

The launch of Himalaya Q-DEE Immunity and Q-DEE Cramps is the first in the range of Q-DEE Mouth Dissolving Tablets, a step towards providing Ayurvedic solutions in a convenient format. The company soon plans to launch more mouth dissolving tablets for other health conditions as well.