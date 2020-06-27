Tips to stay healthy and safe during pregnancy

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 27: Social distancing and staying at home have become the “new normal” in the current scenario, which has transformed our lifestyle. While we are all getting accustomed to the new normal, this period can be quite stressful for pregnant women, as they might have confusing thoughts on how to navigate through this situation.

Guiding pregnant moms through their pregnancy journey, Dr. Prathibha Babshet, Ayurveda Expert, R&D, The Himalaya Drug Company, said, “It is advisable to stay home as much as possible, avoid crowded spaces, and follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines. Along with that, one of the best things that you can do is to stay positive and practice ways that will help ensure your and your baby’s well-being. This is possible by taking care of your mental health and keeping a calm mind.”

Dr. Prathibha also advises new moms to indulge in pregnancy skin care as it is helps uplift the mood and rejuvenate the mind and body. “Include massages and moisturization in your daily routine to help deal with common pregnancy skin concerns. Indulge in a soothing massage using a massage oil; this will help promote blood circulation. You can also opt for a body butter that will help with dry skin issues. Whatever routine you follow, do remember to use products containing herbal actives and that are free from chemicals.”

Especially during this situation, moms should try and establish a routine of activities. “From diet, meditation, and yoga, to skin care, getting adequate sleep, and regular medical checkups, make a list of all the things you do in a day and prioritize them.”

Dr. Prathibha adds, “Frequent checkups during pregnancy is vital for mother and baby. So, check with your gynae on online sessions for these checkups. If you are due to deliver, understand and be open about the delivery options and post-natal care. If you need to step out for work or a checkup, remember to maintain social distancing and wear a mask and carry a sanitizer, as this can help reduce the risk of exposure to germs and bacteria.”

Sharing tips to manage stress, Dr. Prathibha further recommends moms to practice breathing exercises to keep themselves calm and relaxed and indulge in new hobbies or rediscover old ones. Equal attention needs to be given to a healthy diet, since baby gets nutrients from what mother eats. Ensure to have a balanced diet including fruits and vegetables, and drink at least 8-10 glasses of water. If you enjoy cooking, look up simple recipes online for a healthy immune system.