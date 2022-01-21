Toyota Launches Lifestyle Utility Vehicle Hilux

NEW DELHI, Jan 20 (IANS): Automaker Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday, launched the “Hilux” lifestyle utility vehicle.

According to the company, the Ex-showroom prices of the new vehicle will be announced in March 2022 before the start of the deliveries in April 2022.

“Today, as India continues to make larger economic strides, many customers are seeking a sophisticated lifestyle vehicle that delivers exceptional on and off-road prowess and fulfil their daily urban mobility needs be it work or pleasure,” said Masakazu Yoshimura, managing director, TKM.

As per the company, the Hilux is loaded with features like a heavy-duty turbo engine and diamond-like carbon coating on the piston rings for maximised frictional efficiency.

“The result is a whopping 500Nm of Torque which is by far the best in the segment,” the company said.

“The ‘Variable Flow Control’ to the power steering has boosted drivability making the steering lighter at low speed in city traffic condition and heavier at higher speeds cruising on a highway.”

Besides, the Hilux comes with an unmatched water wading capacity of 700mm.

It features the same platform (body-on frame chassis construction) that underpins the Innova Crysta and Fortuner.

Globally, the Hilux sales have surpassed 20 million units.

