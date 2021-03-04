Truecaller launches personal safety app Guardians

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 3: Truecaller launched a brand new app for personal safety called Guardians recently. After building an app that safeguards people in their digital lives, the Swedish company is now making a commitment to safety in the real world. Guardians is available as a free download from Google Play Store and Apple App Store. “There are probably hundreds of apps on the app stores for personal safety and location sharing. But none of them work in a way where you can involve your family, friends, the community at large and the authorities. Guardians was born out of a simple question – how can we crowdsource personal safety, just like the way we crowdsource protection against spam, scams and frauds with Truecaller. We also believe that we have the right tools and the conviction to make Guardians happen. After our past four years of research on women’s safety and campaigns like #ItsNokOk, we now understand this problem well. Guardians has a simple onboarding process. If you are already a Truecaller user, you can sign in with one tap,” said Alan Mamedi, CEO and co-founder of True Software Scandinavia AB.