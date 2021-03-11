Tupperware India launches store in Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 10: Tupperware launched its first exclusive brand store located in Guwahati on Wednesday. With this launch, the national count of Tupperware stores reaches a figure of 83. This state-of-the-art store is designed to offer an experiential tour of the Tupperware’s magical world to the consumer where they can immerse themselves in the Tupperware ‘Good Life’ physically and virtually to learn about solutions and enhance their daily food rituals with the brand. Alongside, Tupperware will also roll out exciting combo offers and exclusive discounts to attract and engage consumers. The newly launched Tupperware store in Guwahati will showcase the modern range of kitchenware solutions across the utility cycle of prepping, cooking, serving and storage.

Speaking about the store launches and business transformation, Deepak Chhabra, managing director, Tupperware India, said, “Tupperware offers products that are experiential in nature. While our consumers trust us completely for the quality, they wish to touch and feel the product and review a diverse range of magical product categories, so they understand the functionality better and embrace its innovative design that exudes a sense of joy. This can best be done in a brick and mortar medium of retail sales and we are complimenting this experience with digital assistance and enhancements.”

The Tupperware store in Guwahati is located at Central Mall and is spread across an area of over 380 sq. ft. Tupperware manager Bindiya said, “Tupperware has always been very close to me personally, and the love that I have for the brand is ever-growing. The introduction of exclusive brand stores in Tupperware’s selling model will enable us to widen our horizon and reach out to more potential consumers. Through these stores, we can showcase the superior design, vibrant colours and demonstrability of our products- something that we are renowned for!”