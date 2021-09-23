UBI signs MoU with NDMC for pension disbursement

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 22: Union Bank of India entered into an agreement with North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Wednesday. According to which the latter has appointed and authorised Union Bank of India for the purpose of disbursement of pension of their employees at their headquarters located at Civic Centre, New Delhi. The Memorandum of Understanding was signed in the presence of Sanjay Goel, commissioner – NDMC; Sandeep J Jacques, additional commissioner – NDMC; JS Tomar, DGM-GBRD; Sanjeev Kumar, DGM &RH, Delhi central along with other officials.

Terming the agreement as an important milestone RK Jaglan, GM, Government Business said, “Union Bank of India is committed to ensure timely, accurate and reliable disbursement of monthly pension to the pensioners of North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), along with serving the pensioners in better manner. Our collaboration is a step forward in our relationship with NDMC and going to benefit Union Bank of India, NDMC and people at large.”