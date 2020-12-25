Udaan’s daily food business volume crosses 8000 tonnes

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 25: Udaan, India’s largest business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platform, announced that the transaction volume of Foods business comprising FMCG, staples, and Fresh products on its platform has crossed 8000 tonnes per day on Friday.

The volume of transactions handled on the platform in the Foods category makes udaan the largest grocery platform in the country. The udaan platform has witnessed a robust growth of over 500% in volume for the Foods business in the last two years. The platform has added over 50% buyers in the Foods business alone over the past six months during the pandemic. The platform has also witnessed a significant increase in repeat purchase from these buyers highlighting their confidence on the platform. On an average, the platform receives over 3 million orders a month in the Foods category itself across 50 cities. Overall, udaan enables delivery of over 1.5 lakh orders daily, spread over all business verticals across 900 cities nationally.

Speaking on the achievement, Vivek Gupta, head, food business, udaan said, “A key challenge in the foods business is timely access to the market. The lack of strong and reliable logistics networks results in a significant percentage of these products getting wasted. udaan’s strong supply-chain network spanning over 900 cities, covering over 12000 pin codes not only ensures timely delivery, but also provides quality and fresh products to buyers at a better price. Our partner FMCG companies get direct and easy access to over 3 million kirana shops and retailers nationally on the udaan platform resulting in expansion of their target markets. This is in line with our vision to transform the trade ecosystem in the country leveraging the power of technology.”