Union AMC eyes growth from B30 cities

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 9: Union AMC announced its growth strategy aimed at doubling its AUM (Assets under management) to Rs 10000 crores with growth coming in from B30 cities on Saturday.

Union AMC in the past few years, has undergone significant changes in various facets of its operations as well as in ownerships ready to take off on a high growth trajectory and appear in its new avatar or version 2.0. The firm is co-sponsored by Union Bank, a leading Indian PSU bank and a Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc a prominent Japanese foreign financial behemoth.

Pradeepkumar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Union Asset Management Company Private Limited, said “The AMC has implemented a more robust investment process resulting in improved performance of various schemes of Union AMC. The company also manages a portfolio for Daichithrough FPI route. The year 2020 has also witnessed amalgamation of Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank with Union Bank of India. The amalgamated entity now has more resources in terms of branches to help enable the growth strategy.

“The contribution in the AAUM of Union Mutual Fund from Retail investors and from B30 cities has been good. Our Average AUM in November 2020, had a share of about 39% from B30 cities. We have close to 1% market share of the unique investors in the industry. Armed with a committed and resourceful set of sponsors, a new CIO at the helm and a robust investment process that aims to deliver consistent returns, combined with an aggressive sales and marketing strategy we aim to double our AUM from current levels in a year’s time,” Pradeepkumar added.

Vinay Paharia, Chief Investment Officer (CIO), Union Asset Management Company Private Limited opined, “All our investment decisions are guided by our investment process. In the current market situation, we recommend asset allocation based mutual fund products. We prefer sectors such as IT and Telecom and are underweight Utility and Consumer Discretionary sectors. As for fixed income, we believe a softer interest rate regime could continue in the near term till economic growth completely revives. According to us, the key risk to both – equity and fixed income markets – would be any unanticipated spike in inflation leading to increase in interest rates.”