Union Bank of India announces Q1 FY22 results  

GUWAHATI, July 31: Union Bank of India reported 255% increase in its net profit to Rs 1,181 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021 as compared to Rs 333 crore recorded during the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The robust growth in net profit is due to healthy growth in net interest income and other income. The operating profit grew by 31.5% on Year-over-Year (YoY) to Rs 5,303 crore for the quarter. Net Interest Income of the Bank grew by 9.53% on YoY to Rs 7,013 crore during Q1FY22.

Rajkiran Rai GMD & CEO Union Bank of India said, “It was a Covid disrupted quarter with the second wave impacting life and livelihood. The banking industry continued to anchor relief efforts through enhanced liquidity and credit measures. Encouragingly high-frequency data signalled revival inactivity as mirrored in googled mobility indicators, power consumption, rail freight, and UPI transactions improving sequentially. The rise in vaccination augers well with business opportunities going forward. We believe our operating profit will be sufficient for any provision requirement. Going forward the capital raising will only be for the growth purposes.”