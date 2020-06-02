Vestige dedicates campaign on ‘Potential Lies Within Us’

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 2: Vestige Marketing Pvt. Ltd., India’s leading direct selling company, is celebrating 16 years of providing hygiene, health, and wellness products to more than 2 crore distributors.

On its 16th anniversary celebrations, Vestige rolled out the campaign ‘Potential Lies Within Us’ to support PM’s vision of ‘Atma Nirbharta’ (self-reliance).

The anniversary is being celebrated with a complete focus on how the direct selling industry can generate livelihood for people and help overcome the COVID- 19 crisis by providing them economic independence.

Commenting on the campaign, Gautam Bali, MD, Vestige Marketing Pvt. Ltd. said, “Our success over the years has been the result of our emphasis on creating an eco-system to facilitate people becoming economically independent, and to help them pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. Our distributors have believed in Vestige since its inception and their support has been phenomenal in building the institution. Vestige has also been recognised in top 30 list of global direct selling companies.”

He further added, “Through our online platforms, we ensured our distributors have the access to right products at right time. Online ordering of products increased by over 300 per cent since March. Our employees ensured efficient service by opening up various touch points across the country following stringent safety measures. Not only this, we successfully launched one of our key products in healthcare category – Vestige Prime Metamind through the digital platform. It is our aim to keep distributors engaged and motivated everyday through various e-training and management talks as well.”