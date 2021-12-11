VGGS 2022: Pitching Event For Startups To Be Held On January 9

GANDHINAGAR, Dec 10 (IANS): The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2022 will organise a daylong pre-summit event for startups called the ‘The Bowling Alley’ in partnership with Startup India, DPIIT, iHub, iCreate, GUSEC, and GVFL, on the campus of iCreate in Ahmedabad on January 9.

Organised by the Gujarat government, the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will be held from January 10-12 at Gandhinagar.

The Bowling Alley is a day-long pitching event for startups interested in showcasing their business plans and business models to the investor community. GVFL has invited major investors from across the country to attend the event physically as well as virtually.

Some of the major investors who have already confirmed participation include Bessemer Venture Partners, Trifecta Capital, Unicorn India Ventures, Equanimity Investments, GVFL Ltd, Venture Catalyst, 9 Unicorns, 100X VC and Sixth Sense Ventures, among others.

GVFL is inviting the participation of all startup entrepreneurs from Gujarat to pitch their business plans to the investors. Startups with unique and scalable business models, and technology as a differentiator, can apply for this event. The sessions will have sub-categories including bio-technology, agri-technology, education technology, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and defence technology, among others.

The central theme of VGGS is to epitomise the commitments from ‘Atma Nirbhar Gujarat to Atma Nirbhar Bharat’.

It is the Prime Minister’s vision that India should have 75 unicorn startups to mark the 75th year of the country’s Independence in 2022. Union Commerce minister Piyush Goyal has set up the National Startup Advisory Council (NSAC) to facilitate this vision.

