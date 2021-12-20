Virgo ACP Organises Fabricator Meet in Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 20: In the North-East region, for the first time a Fabricator Meet was organised by Virgo ACP in Guwahati.

On this occasion, Punit Agarwal, all India head, Virgo Laminates, Abhimanyu Barnwal, zonal head (Eastern India), Sumit Jhawar, head of Riddhi Siddhi Enterprises and authorised C&F of Virgo ACP in North-East Region were present in the Fabricator Meet.

This Meet was attended by many top executives of the company and about 100 fabricators were also present from various regions. During the meet, the officials from the company were given a demo and various information regarding the product. At the same time, new product ranges of Virgo ACP were also launched by the company in the North-East India states including Assam.