Yamaha launches new hybrid powered Fascino 125 Fi

HT Bureau

Guwahati, June 29: India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd. launched the Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid on Tuesday. Available in both Disc and Drum brake versions, the new Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid is a stylish scooter, designed with a focus on strength, refinement, and timeless beauty. The new Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid continues to be powered by a BS-VI compliant, air-cooled, fuel-injected (Fi), 125 cc blue core engine that produces a power output of 8.2 PS @ 6,500rpm and maximum torque of 10.3 Nm @ 5,000rpm.

As standard, the new Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid flaunts a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) System with added functionality that newly adopts the Hybrid System wherein the SMG functions as an electric motor to give a power assist while accelerating from a stop. The SMG also serves as a motor by reversing the direction of electricity release, providing benefits that include a Quiet Engine Start System and Automatic Stop & Start System. Fascino 125 Fi also comes equipped with Side Stand Engine Cut off Switch which is a standard and mandatory feature for all Yamaha two-wheelers in India.