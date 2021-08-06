3rd Wave: Is India prepared?

The scientists in the United States of America have predicted that the country might see a drastic rise in covid delta variant cases in August. The prediction may be for America but India also has a lot to study from it. Many observers feel that human behaviour is the prime factor that directly affects the pace and intensity of the virus. Humans are born social animals, so it is very difficult to contain them under social distancing over long periods of time. Moreover, humans have an infinite number of differences over which their behaviour depends. This only gets more complicated when we think of India. Countless tribes and communities, different languages and lifestyles, distinct demographics, etc. make human behaviour far more unpredictable in India than perhaps any other country in the world.

India has been looking forward to European nations and drawing confidence from its recent improvement. UK’s total cases have seen a significant but gradual decline after it peaked in June-July, which has ushered in high hopes for India as it is also seeing a decline in the cases currently. Having said that, the population in the UK is disciplined for that matter and human behaviour is very different from that of India. We have seen and stood testimony to the fact – how the second wave took deadly proportions all because of the very human behaviour in the country. Indians once again are in the Olympics mood and as the nation slowly unlocks, many people can already be seen flouting Covid protocols. A new dilemma for the Indian government has been to make the people understand that even a complete vaccination against the virus, still calls for strict adherence to Covid SOPs. The recent spate in vacation travelling to hill stations, gathering at political rallies and even unmasked populace roaming around during the day at the market side, all this human behaviour sadly predicts a darker future for the country as it comes closer to the third wave.

Many hints that the 3rd wave has already hit India and is slowly gaining momentum. What is scarier is the fact that India, may well perhaps be, one of the worst prepared nations for the virus as evident by the second wave disaster. Given the pace of vaccinations, regional and demographic variations in vaccination and antibodies in the population, experts fear that the third wave may prove to be far deadlier than the second. Having said this, the ICMR recently, in its June-July seroprevalence survey showed a big spike in the presence of antibodies in the country. Notably, recorded only 24 per cent in December-January it significantly rose to 67.6 per cent in June-July. Nevertheless, the only thing keeping the virus from turning ugly again is human behaviour. We ourselves also have a responsibility in the fight against the virus. Following the Covid, SOPs and guidelines are all the more necessary now so that the virus can be defeated once and for all this time. It is our behaviour and actions that will determine the lethality of the third wave. Because it’s never over until it’s actually over!