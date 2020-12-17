50 years of creation of Bangladesh

On December 16, fifty years ago, the India-Pakistan war over Bangladesh liberation ended with great Indian victory under the leadership of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. 1971 was the golden year of Indian diplomacy, beginning from March, 1971 when Pakistan army cracked on the eastern part to nullify the result of the recently held elections and lakhs of persecuted people crossed over to the Indian side. The then Indira Gandhi Government took steps one by one to ensure that the nations throughout the world could understand the genuineness of the demand for a separate nation by the Bangladeshi people. PIB was full of foreign journalists at that time, many of them back from visiting the liberation areas in the eastern part. The top names of western journalism Peter Hazelhurst of The Times, Sydney Shemberg of New York Times were also present. It was at 6pm, with the PIB press room all packed, that ICS secretary RC Dutt appeared and like a Hollywood actor said, “Gentlemen, I am late because we are now at war. Pakistan has attacked India on the western front and India has retaliated. We are officially at war.” He then said that the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was in Calcutta addressing a meeting, the emergency meeting of the union cabinet will be held after she was back and the briefing would be held at night.

In the eight months following March 26, 1971, Indira Gandhi aided by her principal secretary framed the strategy fool proof, aided by a bunch of brilliant bureaucrats like foreign secretary TN Kaul, defence secretary KB Lall and I&B secretary RC Dutt. Indira Gandhi’s strategy was so well made and it was executed with such professional expertise that even many Muslim nations extended support to her. The first was the signing of the Indo-Soviet Treaty on August 9, 1971. By that time she was convinced that the US will solidly stand against India, and can even take the risk of siding with Pakistan. Both Nixon and Kissinger disliked her, she knew. She even told the Soviet leadership candidly that India had no expansionist ambition. Not an inch of territory of Pakistan will be taken by India. India’s only wish is that Bangladesh should be allowed to emerge as an independent nation. This equivocal stand helped Indian PM to get full military backing during those days in December when the USA threatened India with its Seventh Fleet and India equally replied that it would take adequate retaliatory measures.

1971 was a great year for Indira Gandhi also. Whether it was all planned for Indian foray on December 3 in a planned manner or was it really a retaliation by India against Pakistani attack? This may still remain a greater mystery but nevertheless, it was a great diplomatic win for India that year. In a sense India showed the world that she is a nation to reckon with its ideals and diplomacy intact. Whatever be the truth, it was a superb feat by Indira Gandhi in 1971. Not only did she win the war but also put a mark in the world for herself and India. The right diplomatic decisions played an important role in India’s global political history.