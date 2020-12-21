A budget like never before – promises Sitharaman!

Union cabinet’s star minister for all the wrong reasons has once again attained limelight. After crashing budgets and stimulus packages, Indian Finance Minister once again has claimed to present her never-before-seen budget in February. She claims that this one-of-a-kind budget will put the pandemic-struck economy back on track. However, based on her own admission, she has no idea of what it would be like. “Send me your inputs so that we can see a budget which is a budget like never before. 100 years of India wouldn’t have seen a budget being made post pandemic like this. And that is not going to be possible unless I get your inputs and wish list, clear observation of what has put you through the challenge. Without that, it is impossible for me to draft something which is going to be that Budget like never before, a Budget which is being made after a pandemic,” Sitharaman said while addressing the CII Partnership Summit 2020.

The pandemic has naturally brought in new concerns and need for solutions, for which she is drumming up support for a bigger role for the private sector in healthcare. This is, of course, in line with the Modi government’s policy of handing everything over to corporates, a leading cause for farmers to agitate in the extreme weather of the national capital. As such, the finance minister said while providing more funding for infrastructure, it would be important to bring in private partnerships for not just providing buildings and hospitals, but also for providing the capacities to run these hospitals. But the pandemic has shown the world how private healthcare failed miserably in coping with the outbreak, leading to tens of thousands of avoidable deaths, with the bodies unceremoniously dumped in unmarked mass graves by contract labourers. The hardest hit were countries that had become entirely dependent on private healthcare as a consequence of neglecting national health systems under their newly-favoured neoliberal policies, just as what the Modi government has been doing.

According to an analysis of the failure of European healthcare in coping with Covid-19, when beds were most needed for the treatment of acute cases, private providers suffered a liquidity crisis, itself propelled by the primary effects of lockdowns, government regulations and patient deferrals, and the secondary economic impacts of the pandemic. The poorly-resourced public sector health services merely stood as helpless spectators while the private sector players responded with hospital closures, furloughing of staff, refusals of treatment, and attempts to profit by gouging patients. Perhaps there is an irony in the timing of the declaration of Nirmala Sitharaman’s intent as it was on the same day that the Supreme Court of India called for capping the fees charged by private hospitals as the court asserted that affordable treatment was a fundamental right of the citizens. The court observed that the right to health is a fundamental right guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution and such right includes affordable treatment and, therefore, the state is duty-bound to make provisions for affordable treatment. “It cannot be disputed that for whatever reasons the treatment has become costlier and costlier and it is not affordable to the common people at all,” the judges said.