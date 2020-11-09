A new political air in Bihar

It’s a strange sight in Bihar during the elections where rallies are jam-packed and voters are made to stand within chalk circles at polling booths. Unlike previous elections, this time the centre of action, Lalu Prasad Yadav is in jail but his son Tejashwi is leaving no stones unturned to fill in his father’s shoes. However, both their political ideologies seems to be miles apart. On one hand, where the father bellowed out a war cry against upper castes, the son speaks in lilting tones on jobs for Bihar’s youth and on the other Lalu banked on MY (Muslim-Yadav) support, Tejashwi is hoping for an MYY (Muslim, Yadav and cross caste Youth) constituency. The transition from Lalu to Tejashwi reveals a larger transformation in the Mandal revolution. The anti-upper caste demand for social justice, has today given way to demand for economic opportunity, jobs and the right to economic well-being. Lalu led his caste army into a stunning social revolution against Brahmin-Bhumihar-Rajput-Kayastha castes who ruled Bihar for four decades after Independence. His artfully earthy, wisecracking personality cult powered him to successive terms as Bihar’s chief minister.

Having said this, 31-year-old Tejashwi is speaking a different language. He is educated at Delhi’s English medium DPS RK Puram, he’s a cricketer who played in the IPL and steers almost totally away from appeals to caste and community. Lalu yelled about the need for a ‘Mahabharat’ between backward and forward castes, Tejashwi has barely mentioned any caste conflict or caste discrimination. He has only one refrain: jobs, rozgar, remunerative employment for Bihar’s youth. Bihar’s electorate may still vote on caste lines but at least the outward political narrative is slowly moving beyond caste identities which is a dramatic change. Tejashwi Yadav has begun a reinvention by his no-caste-jobs-for-all pitch. Here the ‘Mandir movement’ has been ahead of the ‘Mandal movement’. BJP quickly realised that ‘Mandir’ or religious mobilisation was not enough to propel its growth. It thus joined ‘vikas’ or development to its religious platform, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the latest BJP leader to effectively combine his image as Hindutva icon with vikas purush, merging the majoritarian message with a mai-baap state that seeks to deliver direct benefits like free rice and free cooking gas. Where Mandir warriors allied their messaging to a development pitch and clever OBC-led social engineering, the Mandal government remained mired in the narrow struggle for quotas and failed to meet the demands of the post 1991 liberalised economy.

But can Yadav junior be the genuine catalyst of change that Bihar craves? After all he is the child of the Lalu revolution and owes his political birth to the anti-upper caste warriors of his father’s era. Lalu’s jungle raj legacy still haunts RJD. Tejashwi’s avoidance of traditional categories of caste and religion could also be simply strategic. He could be making a virtue out of necessity because ranged against him is NDA which has already stitched together a formidable grid of myriad caste groups. Yet by publicly ignoring caste Tejashwi has at least made a beginning in aligning the Mandal revolution to the more 21st century vocabulary of vikas.