A partial win for Kashmir?

The BJP’s u-turn in the Kashmir issue is probably the sign of BJP giving in to the pressure of the people and the international community. Narendra Modi led Bhartiya Janata Party has scrapped the Articles 370 and 35A of the constitution which granted Kashmir its special status. This move was seen by many as part of BJP’s framework building for a Hindu Rashtra, a long-standing dream of the party. The government knew even back then that it lacked popular support, and hence it stationed almost half a million troops in the valley just to take care of the law and order. Additionally, the internet services were also cut off to strategically control news from the region. However, the BJP quickly understood the damage done and started its damage control measures by hosting, controlled trips with foreign delegates. It has tried all the tricks in the book to turn the tides in its favor but in vain. Repeated autocratic policies have given rise to growing dissent against the saffron party among the people.

The BJP did score some brownie points for having garnered the support of its allies and ardent followers. Having said this, the BJP did miserably fail in following up its decisions in the valley. No significant development has taken place in the valley after the decision of scrapping its special status. Moreover, the controlled trips were not convincing enough for the international community to believe that everything was well in Jammu & Kashmir. Probably, this led the government to finally, call back the military and release the local leaders. The government even went a step ahead and invited the leaders to New Delhi for a discussion with the Prime Minister. It seems that the government has finally learned that a mere majority in the parliament is not enough in a democracy. Nevertheless, it is a sensible move on the government’s part for discussions might bring in some positivity in the disturbed valley. Kashmir being closely watched by the world, given the dispute between India and Pakistan, it may seem like a triumph for the people. Perhaps, the union government must have now realized that religious inclination has no place in a democracy.

The almost autocratic government under Narendra Modi and influenced by RSS desperately want to achieve their aim of converting India into a Hindu Rashtra. However, Kashmir has set an example that in 2021, religious propaganda will not be entertained by the world. The BJP had to do something to keep its value intact in the international platform after dishing out failed policies in succession. Well, it seems that the second term has proven to be quite a task for the BJP government as it has been bogged down by repeated assaults of the common man starting from the anti-CAA movement, farmer’s protest to covid mismanagement. The move to hear out the people of Kashmir through their leaders is a fine move by the BJP to gain some reward points. But it must be aware of the fact that mere talks will only worsen the situation. And hence, Modi and the team must make sure that actual activity is ensured post the talks so that people do not lose confidence in the government.