AAP Victory In Punjab: A New Signal

A trait common to all politicians, even the bright young ones, is a penchant for sycophancy. So, when AAP swept its one-state wonder tag out the Delhi window and took Punjab by the “vacuum cleaner”, Delhi AAP leader Raghav Chadha, who ran AAP’s Punjab poll campaign, couldn’t stop himself from blurting out, “Kejriwal will be Prime Minister”. Chadha, to his credit, added that “this shows AAP is the natural and national replacement of the Congress”. Maybe the choice of words was not right. The AAP has accomplished a regime change, by not being a natural replacement of Congress. AAP and Kejriwal wouldn’t want to be another version of the Congress. To be the “national replacement” of the Congress is okay, but to be the “natural replacement” of the Congress? Never. Chadha’s euphoria of the moment, perhaps, made him overreact.

Let us not forget, however, that Arvind Kejriwal in 2014 contested against Narendra Modi from Varanasi. He lost then, but it was an early sign that Arvind Kejriwal had prime ministerial ambitions. Not then in 2014, but later. Then, at the time, AAP hadn’t even made an impact in Delhi, forget about the whole of India. So, has AAP, today, become the “principal challenger of BJP” at the national stage? The answer to that is that AAP, after its sweeping Punjab win, is perhaps the only political party that can “go to any state in India” and make an impact. This is something that only Congress and the BJP could lay claim to. The AAP has “all-India” written into its very title—there are “aam aadmi” everywhere in India, cutting across state boundaries. There are Tamil-speaking “aam aadmi”, Kannada-speaking aam aadmi, and Oriya-speaking aam aadmi; also the Bengali-speaking and Assamese-speaking. The “aam aadmi” in AAP is the binding force that can make AAP a nationwide phenomenon.

Come to think of it, the AAP sweep of Punjab shouldn’t surprise anybody. Such sweeps are AAP’s calling cards. AAP swept the Delhi assembly polls not once but twice, leaving Opposition parties in single digits, and powerful national parties at that, the Congress and the BJP, left in the troughs with no strength to wade into the well of the House! That said, AAP did not do wonders in Uttarakhand or Goa. If it hadn’t swept Punjab, Raghav Chadha would not have spoken of the AAP as the “natural and national alternative” to Congress. But “Kejriwal for Prime Minister” is a signal to regional satraps who have made common cause to remove Narendra Modi from 7, Lok Kalyan Marg that the time has come to unite under a single party. The AAP victory in Punjab is not only a shot in the arm for AAP but also the sole reason to celebrate for the entire Opposition. The good thing for AAP and the Opposition is that the AAP is an answer to the new generation’s aspirations. That was the promise with which it hit Delhi’s streets. There were some setbacks, but AAP’s Punjab sweep gives millions, who never accepted the BJP, hope for 2024. The AAP, if Arvind Kejriwal plays AAP’s cards right, can, like Raghav Chadha said, emerge as the “national replacement” of not just the Congress, but, more important, “replacement” of the Bharatiya Janata Party.