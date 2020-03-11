Achievements of the genius

Did you know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “an internationally acclaimed visionary” and “versatile genius who thinks globally and acts locally?” Well, think about the genius and what he has wrought singlehandedly so far. Who else but a genius could have conducted demonetisation and ground a thriving economy to a halt, destroyed the livelihoods of millions of people and yet painted himself as the saviour of them all and won a re-election? Which other genius could have overridden objections by the Election Commission, the RBI, law ministry officials and changed the laws of the country to rake in thousands of crores in political donations without having to ever tell the Indian public who were all giving his party all that money and why? Which other genius could have chipped away at the Constitution and our democracy’s most basic and essential attribute – secularism – and thus plunged India into years, perhaps decades, of religious tensions and fissiparous tendencies? With Chairman Modi, mind control is, of course, much more sophisticated, the genius having stood on the shoulders of giants in this respect.

One day, it’s Swachh Bharat; another day, it’s demonetisation; a third day, it’s CAA-NRC. With that last stroke of genius, however, he had swung himself in another direction. It seemed he was finally on the path of the one his army of geniuses much admire – the Fuhrer. The speeches (“Hate me, burn my effigy if you want, but don’t hate India”), the methods, and now even the laws being passed (check out the Nuremberg Laws on German citizenship) all looked like a Blitzkreig towards Fuhrer-dom. Except, that he will fall way short of the ambition – the Nehruvian DNA of Indian democracy is expressing itself in resistance. So, at best, the genius may turn out to be an Indira Gandhi. That is, if he manages to stop in his tracks right now and reverse them, as Indira wisely did in 1977. Else, at worst, having set India up on a path of communal frenzy for years to come but yet unable to match the scale of the Fuhrer’s actions, our genius might end up closer to Slobodan Milosevic.

The Delhi riots are a marker. What our genius does hereafter, we will see. Of course, there is the ‘versatile’ bit still to be spoken for. And have no doubt that he can change colours quickly (now, now, I’m not talking about the whitening effect of rubbing one’s face with one’s own sweat but about being politically agile in changing course). The genius still has time to redeem himself, and perhaps even has luck on his side. He can perform an economic miracle yet and win everybody over; he can do an India-Pakistan peace deal and win the Nobel and win everybody over; he can become a true climate messiah and win global praise and gratitude; he can give up the Hindu Rashtra nightmare and embrace the Vajpayee-era South Asian Union and thus become the bigger person. Being Prime Minister opens up all those paths for one to redeem himself/herself. Question is, will he?