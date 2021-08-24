Advantage BJP

The Biju Janata Dal’s (BJD) recent attendance in the gathering of opposition leaders gains much significance. Notably, the BJD which has been playing its cards close to BJP for so long, finally decided to join the opposition meeting convened by the Congress’s Kapil Sibal. The political observers believe that BJD may be in between shifting its allegiance, keeping in mind the next year’s panchayat polls in Odisha. Having said this, a daunting task awaits BJD considering that the BJP had emerged as the second largest party during the last panchayat polls in 2017. And after West Bengal, Odisha is the next target of the saffron party. Having failed to achieve its target in the recently concluded West Bengal polls, the BJP must be eyeing Odisha as a consolation.

However, BJD’s absence from the subsequent meeting called by Sonia Gandhi leaves the observers confused. It seems that the BJD might also be reconsidering its decision given that many other parties chose to skip the meeting. The BJD’s position remains ambiguous along with that of the YSR Congress and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). While the BSP’s desire to not irk the BJP the wrong way is understood as it is trying to avoid being embroiled in Enforcement Directorate and CBI inquiries. But the reluctance of parties like the BJD, the YSR Congress and the TRS to be associated with the national opposition is curious. All these parties seem to wish to have a friendly term with the powerful party at the centre. Additionally, these parties do not seem to have any serious reservations about either the BJP’s pro-Hindu policies or the emasculation of the supposedly autonomous official and academic institutions. What seems to be the major problem is the aversion of these parties towards the Congress.

Much of it has the Congress itself to blame. It is the party’s arrogance that is becoming a major bone of contention against having a united opposition to counter the BJP in 2024. Having said this, a national opposition cannot be looked at minus Congress as it still enjoys 19.5 percent of the popular vote pan-India. Even Congress has its own reservations with parties like the AAP. But it is against such a small-minded approach that Mamata Banerjee has spoken out against, asking all the parties to rise over partisan considerations and unite against the BJP. It appears that the West Bengal chief minister’s appeal for constituting a small, core group which will meet every three or four days to chalk out a plan against the BJP may not take off, given the present state of affairs. The opposition parties are too variegated a group to be able to function purposefully. All these incidents are proof enough for the BJP to believe that a unified national opposition is much talk and no action. With the opposition in utter confusion, the BJP is banking on to forge ahead in the coming general elections. The cracks in the opposition are too wide to render them as a non-competitive entity for the BJP in 2024. But will the opposition be able to collect itself together and turn the mandate in its favour? Only time will tell.